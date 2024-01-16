ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a revolutionary breakthrough, wellness advocate Greg Lindberg, founder of Lifelong Labs, has uncovered the secrets to reversing aging, offering a glimpse into a future where the effects of aging can be halted and even rolled back within six months.



Image Caption: “LIFELONG” by wellness advocate Greg Lindberg.

This breakthrough, backed by science and years of testing, challenges the conventional understanding of aging and introduces a safe, effective and comprehensive approach to longevity. The findings, published in Lindberg’s latest book “LIFELONG,” unveil a cutting-edge program that comprises of three simple pillars: Fast and feast, mental and physical challenge and cold and heat exposure.

“This program is the secret to reversing aging,” said Lindberg “This simple, free program keeps you younger, healthier and stronger without medication or any therapies and treatments. If you can do a combination of fasting, feasting, exercising, intellectual training, and cold and heat exposure, you can reverse aging and prevent disease.”

For the last three years, Lindberg has been testing the program on himself by fasting at least 90-hour per week and practicing daily intense physical and mental exercise. His results have been groundbreaking. The program got him off any prescription medications, rejuvenated his body, turned his gray hair red again and reduced his skin wrinkles.

“In the last three years, I turned myself into a human laboratory, starting a strict program of fasting and feasting, high-intensity exercise, profound learning and community service,” said Lindberg. “I now feel healthier, stronger and younger than ever. I did it without medications, interventions, doctors, personal trainers or nutritionists.”

In the book, Lindberg emphasizes the program is a lifelong journey that requires extreme discipline and focus. He says this is a lifestyle not a temporary solution. Before joining the journey, Lindberg recommends doing full blood and allergy testing. He also recommends speaking to a health care provider if the program is right for you.

Lindberg shares this life-changing program in detail in his latest book “LIFELONG,” which is now available on Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CMZNMHDC ).

To join Lindberg’s fasting program, visit https://lifelonglabs.com/newsroom/.

About Lifelong Labs:

Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand which provide science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career, and more. The company, launched in 2023 by Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide guidance that is science-based, safe, effective and attainable. The brand connects with audiences through its website, newsletters, subscription-based programs and social media platforms. To learn more, visit https://lifelonglabs.com/.

