NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As a thank you to its new and existing users, globally recognized software company and leading provider of data recovery, 4DDiG, is currently running a Black Friday Sales. Starting from Nov. 5 to Dec. 9, 2021, all users can get up to 70 percent off alongside a free gift.

Users can benefit from the Black Friday Sales in 3 ways including ‘Share and Get Free License Code,’ ‘Buy One, Get One Free,’ and 70% OFF. During the period, users are entitled to a free license code on the Tenorshare Duplicate File Deleter worth $24.95 per month when they share the Black Friday sales page on their Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn pages. They immediately get the license code sent to their email addresses. With Tenorshare Duplicate File Deleter, users can find and remove their duplicate files easily and free up space on the user’s PC.

Users can also get a Tenorshare Duplicate File Deleter for free when they purchase a 4DDiG Windows Data Recovery package. And this sale is restricted to Windows users. It can however recover data from external devices such as USB flash drives, SD cards, and others in minutes. This comes with a lifetime free upgrade and technical support.

Again, users can get 70% off the price of the Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery for Windows and Mac. It can be used to recover over 1000 file types including photos, videos, documents, and audio from Windows/Mac, internal & external drive, USB flash disk, SD card, and so on. Users can recover files lost due to accidental deletion, formatting, lost partition, corruption, crashed system, and virus-attack.

Renowned as one of the best data recovery software, 4DDiG Data Recovery, is an all-in-one data recovery tool that supports all kinds of data recovery. Trusted by more than 10 million users, the software provides an ultimate rescue from intense data loss circumstances, be it accidental deletion, hardware failure emptied recycle bin, crashed system, or malware infection. With 4DDiG, users can retrieve their data without a backup. The software supports all file formats including photos, videos, documents, emails, audio, and archives. Users can recover data from internal and external drives and also from Windows and macOS.

For more information, visit https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.